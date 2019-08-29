Vijay Sethupathi to lock horns with Vijay

Diwali is the biggest season for Tamil film industry. As the festival is nearing many films are getting ready to be released on that time.

This year in the Diwali season Ilayathalapathy and makkal Selvan will lock their horns. As the films of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are getting ready for release. Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Sanga Tamizhan’ will be released on Diwali.

Interestingly, both ‘Bigil’ and ‘Sanga Tamizhan’ have their lead actors in dual roles. Both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in double roles in these films.

‘Sanga Tamizhan’ is directed by Vijay Chander of ‘Sketch’ and ‘Vaalu’ fame. Vijaya Productions is producing the movie, which is touted to be a complete commercial mass entertainer just like the director’s earlier two films. The movie has two female leads in Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj.

‘Bigil’ is Vijay’s third film with director Atlee after ‘Theri’ and ‘Mersal’. The movie Vijay playing a dual role as a gangster father and his son, who is a footballer-turned-coach. Nayanthara is paired with him in the movie. AR Rahman has scored music. 95% of the movie’s shoot has been completed and dubbing works have already begun. With Diwali still two months away, the team is well on course for a grand worldwide release in October.