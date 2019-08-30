BJP launches anti-AAP campaign to ‘save Delhi’

BJP on Thursday started “Delhi Bachao (Save Delhi) Parivartan Yatra” to expose the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party and to seek public support.

The ‘Yatra’ launched by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari at Ramleela Ground in Bhalswa Dairy area will cover all the 14 districts and 70 assembly seats of Delhi. Tiwari accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of making people suffer.

“Kejriwal has cheated the people in the last five years. This time people are eager to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Tiwari said in his address.

He also said that Kejriwal could not fulfil any of its promise in the last five years.

The tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government will end on February 2020.