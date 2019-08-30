Chandrayaan 2 enters new lunar orbit: moves closer to moon

India’s prestigious Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ has moved closer to Moon. The fourth and penultimate manoeuvre has been carried out successfully this evening.

The mission has been carried out by the scientists and engineers of the national space agency ISRO this evening. The engine-burn on-board the lunar craft began at 18.18 hrs and lasted for 19 minutes and 15 seconds.

It helped Chandrayaan-2 to reach an orbit which is 124 kilometres at the closest point and 164 kilometres at the farthest. All parameters of the lunar craft are observed to be healthy.

The next and last manoeuvre would be held on Sunday evening. With all the distance covered so far, Chandrayaan-2 has travelled more than its predecessor Chandrayaan-1, as confirmed by the ISRO.

Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make its long-awaited powered descent and landing on 7 September at 1.40 am IST in a landing sequence that the ISRO Chief describes as ’15 minutes of terror’.