Congress MP Shashi Tharoor again support Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress MP Dr.Shashi Tharoor who recently invited the wrath of the Kerala’s Congress leaders for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again come forward supporting Modi.

Tharoor has supported the Prime Minister’s suggestion that all Indians must learn on word a day in any Indian language. Tharoor has supported the ‘Language Challenge’ of Prime Minister.

Tharoor said that this move is a ‘departure from Hindi dominance’ in the country. ” Prime Minister @NarendraModi ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance &gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge’, Tharoor tweeted.

” In response to the PM’s #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one: Pluralism (English) ??????? bahulavaad (Hindi)??????? bahuvachanam (Malayalam)”, he again tweeted, accepting the challenge of Prime Minister.

Earlier addressing the Malayala Manorama News Enclave in Kochi, Prime Minister has said that media can play a major role to bridge the language barrier and can bring different cultures together. ” Today, I have a humble suggestion. Can we use the power of language to unite? Can media play the role of a bridge and bring people speaking different languages closer? We can simply start with publishing one word in 10-12 different languages spoken across the country”.