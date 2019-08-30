Latest NewsBusiness

Finance Minister announces PSU bank merger

Aug 30, 2019, 05:41 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced one of the biggest merger of Public Sector banks (PSU) in the country.

The move is aimed at the union government’s aim to make India a $5 trillion economy.

The number of public sector banks will be reduced to 12 from 27 after the merger.

The Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged to form a new bank with Rs.17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches. This will be the second largest bank in India after the SBI.

Canara Bank will merge with Syndicate Bank to become the fourth largest bank in India with Rs.15.20 lakh crore business.

Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank, and Corporation Bank will merge to become the fifth largest bank in the country with 14.59 lakh crore business.

Indian Bank and Allahabad bank will merge to become the seventh largest bank with Rs.8.08 lakh crore rupees.

