Hijri New Year begins in these countries

According to the International Astronomy Centre, the Muharram 1 crescent was seen on Thursday night in Jordan and Algeria. So the beginning of Islamic New Year has started in Jordan and Algeria on Friday, August 30.

The member of ICOP Mohammed Odeh has informed that the moon was sen by CCD imaging. he also added that the sky and atmospheric conditions were very clear. The moon was not spotted by the naked eye or a telescope or binocular. He said this from Amman the capital of Jordan.

In Algeria, Younus Zakour, the member of ICOp has said that the sky was partially cloudy and the atmospheric condition was hazy and the crescent was seen by the naked eye.