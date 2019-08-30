Human Trafficking: 10 people arrested including 4 Chinese citizens

Nepal police has today arrested 10 people including 4 Chinese citizens and 6 Nepalis for human trafficking. The Nepal police has said that the persons arrested were allegedly trafficking women to China in the pretext of marrying them.

The Chinese nationals had obtained fake marriage certificates and were travelling to China. The police has also seized 12 mobile phones, 22 lakh Nepalese rupees, 2300 Chinese Yuan and 190 US dollar from them.

Similar cases were reported in Pakistan. It also involved Chinese citizens. Earlier in May 20 Chinese nationals has been arrested in various Pakistan cities for human trafficking. The Chinese nationals arrange illegal marriages with young Pakistani girls and then force them to prostitution.