India,Pakistan to hold technical-level meeting on Kartarpur today

Despite the escalating tensions over Kashmir, officials from India and Pakistan will meet on Friday to discuss the Kartarpur Corridor project.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal had earlier said that both sides will hold a technical meeting at Zero Point on the border on Friday.

“India concurred with Pakistan’s proposal, and the technical meeting on Kartarpur Sahib corridor is being held on August 30 at Zero Point,” Faisal said at a briefing on Thursday.

“Pakistan remains committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as announced by our Prime Minister,” he added.