INX Media Scam; Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended

The investigation custody of Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media scam case was extended by a court in Delhi. The CBI custody was extended till September 2. CBI had sought an extension of Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation by five days in the case.

The order was passed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar before whom Chidambaram was produced on the expiry of four-day custodial interrogation granted to him on 26th of this month.

Chidambaram was arrested on 21st of this month, after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea on August 20. He was earlier produced before the court on 22nd of this month and was remanded to four-day CBI custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of 305 crore rupees in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

The Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. His son Karti Chidambaram who is also named in the case is out on bail.