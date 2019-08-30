Kerala C.M Says No Change in Stand on Sabarimala Issue. Here is How Devaswom Board Minister Responded

Yesterday, While speaking to media, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that the party has always been with believers and devotees, but also added that he will not change the stand on Sabarimala issue.’

Regarding the Sabarimala issue, there is no change in the stand. We are committed to executing Supreme Court orders. If the Supreme Court changes its order, we will change our stand,” Pinarayi Vijayan said yesterday.

Kerala’s Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has Now Responded to Pinarayi Vijayan’s Statement. He reiterated that his party stands firm with the devotees.