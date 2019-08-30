“Killing is the Punishment For Apostacy in Islam, Says My brother”. You Won’t Believe the Plight of this Woman. Must Read this

There are incidents of forced religious conversion and religious extremism reported from many corners of India and the Facebook post of a girl from Kerala, explaining her hardships and pathetic plight is going viral now. The girl, Shareena, says she is being tortured and punished by her brothers due to her religious faith, religious criticism, and her love affair. She, however, is not succumbing to the pressure and has chosen to fight. Here is a translation of her Facebook post.

“Am Safe. It is the cruel torture of my brothers that led me to this state. My religious criticism, religious faith, and the love affair are what forced them to do this. I was threatened that I will be killed if I report this to Police. My phone was ceased. There was no communication for five days. A few technical issues forced me not to file a complaint. Last day my brother beat me, strangled me and pulled my hair. One of my brothers who is a religious expert said Islam says killing is the punishment for apostasy(the abandonment or renunciation of a religious or political belief or principle).

He said Kevin murder case was solved since there was some evidence and that he is capable of killing me with no evidence left. I won’t commit suicide. I will fight. I will file a complaint. My brothers say they will kill me if I file a complaint. So whatever happens to me from now on, my relatives and brothers will be responsible” she wrote on Facebook. (Original Fb post below)