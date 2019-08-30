Malayalam actress shares her latest pool photos

A Malayalam actress has stunned her fans by sharing her pool photos. Although waterfalls and swimming pools are the favourite photoshoot locations for Bollywood actresses it is not the case for Malayalam actresses.

But Anumol has removed the stigma about the ‘pool photos’ and shared her awesome photo on her social media handle. Anumol has shared her swimming pool photo on her Instagram page.

” She is a water. Powerful enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you, deep enough to save you… “, Anumol captioned the photo.

Anumol had played lead roles in many malayalam films like ‘Akam’, ‘Vedivazhipadu’, ‘Jamna Pyari’.