Man opens fire at toll plaza; Five arrested

A man was arrested by Tamil Nadu police for opening fire at a toll plaza as refusing to pay toll i. He was arrested along with his friends who were travelling in the car. The incident took place in Kappalur of Thirumangalam in Madurai.

Sasikumar aged 25 was travelling in a SUV with his friends was requested by a toll plaza official to pay the toll. He then get out of the vehicle and pointed his his [pistol in the air and opened fire. No person was injured in the incident.

The others in the car drove away the car leaving Sasikumar behind. The police has arrested all and also seized pistols, phones and cash from the vehicle.