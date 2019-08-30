Monkey tries to escape by breaking glass : Video

A video of a monkey trying to escape from zoo by breaking the glass of his cage has become viral on the social media. The video was taken at Zhengzhou Zoo in Henan Province China. The video was taken on August 20.

In the video a Colombian white-faced capuchin monkey uses a sharp stone to hit the glass of its cage. The monkey hold the rock with his both hands and smashes it onto the glass. After hitting many times the monkey was able to break the glass of the cage. But as the glass pane cracks the monkey gets frightened and runs in the opposite direction.

” This monkey is unlike other monkeys. This one knows how to use tools to break walnuts. When we feed walnuts to other monkeys, they only know to bite it. But it has never hit the glass before this. This is first time. It is toughened glass so it would never have got out”, said a zoo employee.