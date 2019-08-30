Mukesh Ambani calls Amit Shah ‘true karmyogi’

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his energy and focus while terming him the “Iron man of our age”.

Speaking at the 7th convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) in Gandhinagar, which was attended by Amit Shah, Ambani said, “Amit Bhai, you are a true karmayogi. You are the Iron Man of our age. Your energy and focus always amazes me. Gujarat, and now India, are blessed to have an inspiring leader like you.”

Ambani further said India would soon be a leading digital society in the world. “I can say with confidence that if there is one place in the world where the transformative power of digitisation is breaking new ground every day, and every hour, it is India,” the Reliance Industries chairman said.

Ambani further pointed out that in less than two years, India had taken the leadership position in mobile data usage.