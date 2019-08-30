Pakistan Minister gets electric shock while speaking on Narendra Modi : Video

The Pakistan Minister who has earlier predicted that there will be a war between India and pakistan on October or the next month get electric shock. Pakistan’s Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed suffered an electric shock while addressing the ‘Kashmir Hour’ rally in Islamabad.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader being seen jolted by the electric current flowing through his mic.

In the video Rashid could be seen speaking against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering. As soon as he states that Islamabad is aware of the “policies of Modi”, he suffered an electric shock, leading him to drop the mic.

However, the shock was of low intensity and did not necessitate any medical attention. Rashid subsequently resumed his speech and continued his speech against the Indian PM.

The ‘Kashmir Hour’ rally was called by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging the country’s residents to come out on the streets for at least 30 minutes and join the demonstration to protest against the alleged rights’ violations in Jammu & Kashmir.

