RPF personnel saves passenger from falling under moving train : Watch Video

An on-duty constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a passenger’s life, who got stuck in-between a moving train and platform at Hyderabad’s Nampally railway station on Thursday. A 45-year-old passenger had fallen into the gap between the platform and a moving train when alert constable Vikul Kumar acted quickly and rescued him.

Hyderabad RPF inspector Janardhan Reddy told media that the incident occurred when Train 12759 Charminar Express from Chennai was entering Platform No. 5 at about 8 am on Thursday.