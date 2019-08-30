RTA to launch new night bus service

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has announced that a new night public bus service will be started from September 1.

The authority has informed this on their social media handle. ” We have announced the launching of a new night bus route and improving other routes as of the 1st of September”, RTA tweed.

The night bus named N30 will start from Dragon Mart 2 at International City and will go to Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport via Rashidiya Metro Station. The bus will operate from 10 pm to 5 am.

The RTA has announced that it will also improve the timings and connectivity of 11 other routes to develop the public bus network in the Dubai city. The routes are 11A,24,34,50,56,95,95A,96,F53,X25 and N55.