Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan on the streets : Video

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar has seen playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai with Bollywood actors. A video of Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket with Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan has become viral on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Spent some time with these wonder women at the St. Anthony's Old Age Home, felt blessed by the love shown by them. Their excitement to play carrom knew no bounds. As rightly said by our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, SPORTS & FITNESS IS FOR ALL. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement
Sachin Tendulkar visited a studio for an advertisement shoot when he was joined by Varun and Abhishek Bachchan, who were also present there for filming a project. Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of the cricket session on his Instagram and YouTube channels.
View this post on Instagram
Our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi's #FitIndiaMovement launched today resonates with my dream of transforming 🇮🇳 into a #SportPlayingNation Just loving a sport isn't enough, we need to play it too! Here's @varundvn and I discussing the importance of sport & fitness in daily life. #NationalSportsDay
“Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with Varun Dhawan dropping by along with Abhishek Bachchan who joined us for some time. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement”, Sachin tweeted.
It’s always good to mix work with play.
Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with @Varun_dvn dropping by along with @juniorbachchan who joined us for some time. 😀#SportPlayingNation#FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/sPqLUY08NH
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2019
Post Your Comments