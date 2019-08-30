Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan on the streets : Video

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar has seen playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai with Bollywood actors. A video of Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket with Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan has become viral on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar visited a studio for an advertisement shoot when he was joined by Varun and Abhishek Bachchan, who were also present there for filming a project. Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of the cricket session on his Instagram and YouTube channels.

“Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot & was pleasantly surprised with Varun Dhawan dropping by along with Abhishek Bachchan who joined us for some time. #SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement”, Sachin tweeted.