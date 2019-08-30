Saudi Arabia announces Islamic New Year date

Saudi Arabia has announced the Hijri New year date. The Saudi authorities had confirmed that crescent was spotted.

As per Saudi News, Saturday, August 31 will be the first day of the Hijri New Year.

The Muharram 1 which marks the beginning of the Islamic New year was spotted on today at the Tmir Observatory.

Earlier, UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources has also announced that Saturday will be Muharram in UAE. UAE has announced a holiday on Saturday.

The Muharram 1 crescent was seen on Thursday night in Jordan and Algeria. So the beginning of Islamic New Year has started in Jordan and Algeria on Friday, August 30.