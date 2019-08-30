This Bollywood superstar to play a villian in Ajith’s next?

A national media reported that Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn will play the villain role in Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar’s new movie.

New movie of Ajith is tentatively titled as ‘Thala 60’ as it is the 60th movie of Ajith. The pre-production work of the movie is progressing. The shooting of the film will start of September. Meantime Ajith’s last release ‘Neerukonda paravai’ is a hit.

If Ajay Devgan agrees to act in the movie then it will mark the Tamil debut of the Bollywood star. Earlier Ajay Devgun has acted in ‘RRR’ directed by S.S.Rajamouli. Kajol, the wife of Ajay has acted in many south-Indian films including Tamil films.