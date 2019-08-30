Within hours of its release, Saaho leaked online

With a few hours of the release of superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, notorious piracy website TamilRockers leaked the film online.

Fans were still enjoying the first day first show of the much-awaited film that TamilRockers made it available for everyone on the internet. The film is the latest victim that has fallen prey to piracy, earlier big-budget movies like Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War and others have also been leaked by the notorious website.