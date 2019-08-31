24 killed in a bus accident

At least 24 people, including women and children, were killed in a bus accident in Pakistan. The accident took place in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

The bus was carrying around 35 passengers. The passengers were travelling from Bagru to Kandia to attend a function. The people were drowned when a bridge collapsed and a bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch. All the 24 who lost their lives belong to the same tribe,

As per police the accident occured due to the bridge. The bridge was in a dilapidated condition, could not bear burden of the heavily loaded bus