A restaurant introduces ‘Saaho Thali’ dedicating to ‘Saaho’

‘Sasho’ fever is spreading all over India. The film starring Prabhas and Shradha kapoor has released yesterday and has created a new record in box-office too. Now a restaurant has come with a special menu – ‘Saaho Thali’.

‘Maharaja Bhog’, a restaurant in Mumbai has launched this special menu dedicating to the film and the hero Prabhas. The menu was introduced a day before the release of the film. And the restaurant claims that they have 30 different dishes for 30 upcoming days.

The massive Saaho Thali includes the dishes of Paneer veg Kolhapuri, Bhindi Dahiwala, Aloo Suva Sukha Bhaji and Chole Masala in the vegetable section, Rajasthani Dal, Rajasthani Kadhi, Gujarati Dal, Gujarati Kadhi in the Daal section, Fulka roti, Bajra roti, green peas puri, steam rice, khichdi, Kesari pulav in the roti and rice section, Indori Samosa, Ring Dhokla in Farsaans, Dal Pakwan in the specials and Elaichi shrikhand, apple halwa, in desserts.

Prabhas also shared his happiness knowing the news of this. ” The way people go out of their way to support me and my films is overwhelming. I cannot thank them enough. Dedicating an entire menu for Saaho is just amazing. I am touched. I hope I can keep doing enough justice with my films for my fans to keep their love and support for me intact”, Prabhas said.