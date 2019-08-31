Airlines lays off nearly 1000 employees

To reduce the operational coast of the company, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to laid off nearly 1,000 surplus employees. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the president and Chief Executive of PIA has informed this during a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Friday.

The Pakistan media reported that Sheikh has asked the national air carrier of Pakistan to pursue independent, sustainable business plan. He informed the management that the Pakistan government,

Malik briefed Sheikh on various activities and initiatives undertaken by the PIA to reduce its operational cost and increase revenues through better management and effective utilisation of available financial and human resources. wanted the national flag carrier to effectively utilise its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure efficiency and financial discipline.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the Aviation Division in Islamabad to discuss PIA’s business plan, requirements and other issues.