Assam NRC list published: 19 lakh people excluded from final list

A total of 3.11 crore people have been found eligible for inclusion in Final NRC, leaving out 19.06 lakh people which includes those who did not submit claims. “Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals within 120 days,” Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator of NRC, said. For this 1000 centers will start functioning soon. Those excluded from the list won’t be immediately deemed to be foreigners.

The exercise of NRC Update is a huge procedure involving over 40,000 State Government officials working for a prolonged period. Given the political sensitivity of the issue, there is tight security across Assam.

As per Orders of the Supreme Court, Draft NRC (Complete Draft) was published on 30th July, 2018 wherein 2,89,83,677 numbers of persons were found eligible for inclusion. Thereafter, Claims were received from 36,26,630 numbers of persons against exclusions. Objections were received against the inclusion of 1,87,633 persons whose names had appeared in Complete Draft. Another Additional Draft Exclusions List was published on 26th June, 2019 wherein 1,02,462 persons were excluded.