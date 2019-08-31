Chandrayaan 2 to reach polar synchronous orbit tomorrow

Indian Space Research organization (ISR) has informed that its prestigious Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ is all set to reach a polar synchronous orbit around the moon tomorrow.

The last and final lunar-bound orbit reducing manoeuvre would be held by 6 PM tomorrow to reach the circular path. This was informed by ISRO in a statement.

It is planned to take the integrated lunar craft Chandrayaan-2 consisting of the orbiter, lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan in about a hundred-kilometre distant path around the moon with tomorrow’s last such operation.

The circular and low distant path is considered the best-suited one, for the separation of the lander from the orbiter on September 2. The lander carrying the rover is set to make a soft-landing near the Moon’s South Pole on September 7.