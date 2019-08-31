Congress leader Siddaramaiah compares JDS workers to prostitutes

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has compared Janata Dal United (Secular) workers to prostitutes when he was questioned on the collapse of the JDS-Congress government in the state.

A reporter had asked the former chief minister his reaction to JDS workers blaming him for the collapse. The Chief Minister retorted saying, “A prostitute who can’t dance says the floor isn’t right to dance.”

The Congress-JDS government collapsed on July 22 after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, bringing to an end his 14-month long turbulent tenure marked by dissidence within the Congress.

Siddaramaiah had come under criticism after the government collapsed as most of the rebel Congress MLAs, including S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, M T B Nagaraj, Munirathna and K Sudhakar, were considered his loyalists.