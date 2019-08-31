Couple caught having sex in glass swimming pool on hotel roof ,video goes viral

Horny couple caught having sex in glass swimming pool on roof of Swedish hotel.Avalon Hotel’s rooftop swimming pool in Sweden has been dubbed as one of seven around the globe with the “wow factor”.

The spectacle took place in the heart of Gothenburg – in broad daylight – in the hotel’s pool, accessed via its roof terrace.A portion of the pool “floats freely and is visible from Kungsportsplatsen”, a square in the city centre, the hotel’s website says.

As a crowd of sightseers filmed the horny couple having sex in the water, others cheered on from the street below.People can be heard asking in the footage “what is she doing?”

Another shocked passerby, surprised at what was obviously taking place in the clear-sided pool, shouts “no”, as others whistle and laugh.