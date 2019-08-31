Govt passes bill against forced conversion

Himachal Pradesh government passed a bill against the forceful conversion. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill 2019 was passed unanimously after a voice vote in the state assembly against forceful change of religion.

During the discussion on the bill, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said new stringent law was required to stop forced conversion. He said recenlty some cases were reported from Rampur and Kinnaur areas of the state. In view of such complaints, the state government decided to bring a new law instead of making amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2006.

Reports said after passing the Freedom of Religion Act bill, jail for 7 years will be awarded to the culprits compared to 3 years punishment as per the previous law. The bill is to stop religious conversions under any kind of influence, pressure, conversion by misrepresentation, inducement, marriage or any other fraudulent way.