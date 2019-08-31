IMD forecasts heavy rain till September 4: Alert declared in 10 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain fall from today to September 4 in the state. Indian Meteorological Department has declared a yellow alert in various districts.

Yellow Alert declared in :

01/09/2019: Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

02/09/2019: Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur and kasaragod

03/09/2019: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

04/09/2019: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged people to be cautious as there is chances for extremely heavy rain in isolated places. The KSDMA also informed that the control rooms in the taluk level must evaluate the situation continuously.