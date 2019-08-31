Indo-Pak lesbian couple get married ; see pics

Indo-Pakistani lesbian couple Bianca and Saima have tied the knot in California and photographs from their fairy tale wedding have taken social media by storm.

According to reports, Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event in the US and fell in love.

The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.

She shared a photograph of herself with Saima on Instagram and captioned it: “Life is sweeter with you…”