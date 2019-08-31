Islamic militants launches major attack

The Islamic militant group Taliban has launched a massive attack on one of Afghanistan’s main cities, Kunduz, and taken hospital patients as hostages. At least 3 civilians were killed and 41 people were injured. Electricity and telephone connections were cut in the city.

The Taliban militants has attacked the city from several directions. This tactics of the militants forced the Afghan forces to rush in reinforcements to prevent the militants from gaining control of the city.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said, Afghan security forces are repelling the attack in parts of the city. A Defence Ministry spokesman asserted that 26 Taliban fighters have been killed in an airstrike.

Taliban have continued bloody assaults on civilians and security forces even as their leaders meet with a US peace envoy in Qatar to negotiate an end to nearly 18 years of war.