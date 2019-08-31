‘Kick 2’ may not hit screens on Eid 2020

‘Kick 2’, the sequel of Salman Khan’s film ‘kick’ may not hit the screens on Eid 2020. This was revealed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

Earlier Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Inshallah’ starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt has been shelved. This film which was supposed to hit theatres on Eid 2020 was dropped due to creative differences.

Then it was supposed that ‘Kick 2’ will be the replacement for ‘Inshallah’. ‘Kick’ which was released on 2014 was a blockbuster.

” I am currently writing ‘kick 2’ but the moment this film happen( change of dates of Inshallah), I was called and asked about the update on ‘Kick 2′ . But, I feel I have about 8-9 films on hand currently for which I have a draft but for writing this draft into a screenplay, i will need to change the dialogues which would take about three to six months’, said Sajid.