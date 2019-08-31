Man slits lover’s throat, chops body into pieces

In a shocking incident, Delhi police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his lover by slitting her throat and later chopping her body into pieces. He did this cruelty after she refused to marry him.

Mohammad Ayub, a resident of LNJP Colony, Turkman Gate, has been arrested on Friday afternoon from near Turkman Gate.

The police has said that the accused Ayub a clothes seller, got married in 2008 and has four sons. Around four years ago, he came in contact with the victim Lata and got into an extra marital affair with her. Later, he started forcing Lata to quit her job and marry him, which she refused.

Dejected by the repeated rejection of his proposal, the accused decided to kill Lata. On August 20, Ayub took Lata for an evening walk near Bawana and slit her throat at an isolated stretch before chopping her body into pieces. The victim’s mutilated body was found near Bawana canal the next day.