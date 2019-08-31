Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Apple Achar

How to Make Apple Achar

Wash and cut the Apples into 1×1 inch cubes

To heated oil in a heavy bottomed pan, add Mustard seeds and allow it to pop.

Add Curry leaves and saute for couple of minutes.

Add the Apple, Chilly powder, Turmeric powder and Salt. Mix well.

Cover and bring to boil.

Remove from fire, add Fenugreek, Asafoetida powders and Vinegar mix well.

Allow to cool. Store in airtight containers.

Serve as an accompaniment to any Indian main course.

Ingredients

5 – Raw Green apples

2 tbsp – Chilly powder

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

125 ml – oil (add more if necessary)

1/2 tsp – Fenugreek Powder

1/4 tsp – Asafoetida Powder

50 ml Vinegar

2 sprigs – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Mustard Seeds

Salt to taste