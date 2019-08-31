Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Beef Ularthiyathu

How to Make Beef Ularthiyathu

Clean and cut the Beef into 1×1 inch cubes. Wash thoroughly until Water runs clearly.

Clean thoroughly all equipments used to clean and cut the Beef.

Finely slice the Onions.

Chop the Garlic into thin strips.

In a pressure cooker take Beef and all ingredients under ‘to pressure cook’, mix well and bring to 1 whistle, now lower the fire and allow to cook for 20-25 mins.

In a Wok or Kadai (non-stick preferably), heat the Oil an fry the Coconut pieces in it till turns golden brown. Remove and separate.

Add Garlic pieces in the Oil and fry for about 2 mins.

Add Curry leaves and fry for 30 secs till they curl.

Add the chopped Onions and fry till translucent.

Add the Beef and all other ingredients under ‘to stir fry’ and cook to a further 20 mins till all the spices blend in with the Beef, leaving you a tenderly cooked spiced Beef.

Best served with Kappa (spiced Tapioca)

Ingredients

Beef – 800 gms

To pressure cook:

Coriander Powder – 1/2 tbsp

Chilli Powder – 1/2 tbsp

Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp

Pepper Powder – 1.25 tsp

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tbsp

Green chillies – 5 nos

Water – 100ml

Salt – to taste

To Stir Fry

Garlic – 10 nos

Onion – 3 large

Curry leaves – 4 sprigs

Pepper Powder – 2 tsp

Chilli Powder – 1/2 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala – 1/2 tsp

Coconut Slices – 100 grams

Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/4 tsp