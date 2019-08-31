Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Murungakkai Sambhar

How to Make Murungakkai Sambhar

Pick toor dal, washing in running water and soak for 30 mins. Drain.

Peel, wash and cut drumsticks into 1 inch pieces. Remove stems, wash, slit and deseed green chillies. Peel, wash and slice onions. Wash and cut tomatoes into quarters. Clean, wash and chop coriander.

Dissolve tamarind in 2 tbsp of water. Pound jaggery and soak in 2 tbsp of coconut water.

Pick, wash urad dal in running water and pat dry. Wash curry leaves.

Put he drained lentil in a pot, add water (approx 1 litre/4 cups), drumstick, turmeric, red chillies, green chillies, onions, tomatoes and salt, boil until the dal is cooked. Stir in oil. Remove.

To prepare the tempering, heat oil in a large wok, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, sesame seeds and urad dal, saute over medium heat until the seeds begin to crackle.

Add curry leaves, stir, add asafetida and stir.

Transfer the cooked dal and tamarind, simmer for 5 mins, add jaggery and bring to a boil.

Reduce to low heat, add coconut paste and simmer for 5 mins.

Sprinkle chopped coriander and stir. Adjust the seasoning.

Remove to a bowl and serve as an accompaniment.