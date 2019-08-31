Over 500 youths from Jammu and Kashmir join Indian Army

As many as 575 young boys from Jammu and Kashmir joined Indian Army’s Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion on Saturday with an aim to fight for the nation.

During their passing out parade in Bana Singh Parade Ground of Jammu-Kashmir Light Infantry, the young soldiers inspired one and all as their impassioned voices echoed throughout the Valley.

Their passing out parade, depicting graduation of recruits and their transformation into young soldiers, was reviewed by Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar.

“The standard of the parade today was no less than the passing out parades we have in officer training academies,” said Lieutenant General Kumar.