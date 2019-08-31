Pak ready for conditional bilateral talks with India, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi now said, “We have no problem with bilateral dialogue with India”.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has never opposed the idea of dialogue with India at bilateral levels, shifting back from the stated position of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had said that there are no chances of dialogue with India, after its actions in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

“We have never said no to dialogue. However, we cannot see the environment of dialogue being created by India”, said Qureshi.

Talking about external intervention on the issue, an attempt Pakistan has been working on through rigorous contacts with other countries, calling for support to pressure India on the dialogue table, Qureshi said: “Any external intervention on the issue will be highly appreciated”.

Qureshi suggested that a dialogue can be initiated with India after it releases political leadership under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the Kashmir issue has three parties Pakistan, India and the people of Kashmir.