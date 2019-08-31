Pakistan Flag Raised in this College in Kerala? Here is What We Know

In a controversial incident from a college in Kerala, during a KSU-MSF(Muslim Students Federation) show in connection with College union election, Pakistan flag was allegedly raised. It was in Silver College, Perambra that the incident occurred and a case have been registered against 30 who could be identified. KSU is the student’s arm of Indian National Congress.
??????????? ?????????? ???????? ??????? MSF
?????????? ???????? ??????? ????? ?? ????? ???? ????????, ?? ?????, ????
The flag was presented at the police station. A team of Central Intelligence has also reached the College. A preliminary investigation was conducted on the issue. Meanwhile, the College governing body chairman A K Tharuvayi said that MSF flag was held upside down which made it look like Pakistan’s national flag.
The march happened on Thursday. Tharuvayi said that since Friday was a holiday, the staff managing committee will assemble on Monday and take further steps. Meanwhile, BJP alleged that terrorists have sneaked into College.
Post Your Comments