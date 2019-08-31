Pakistan Flag Raised in this College in Kerala? Here is What We Know

In a controversial incident from a college in Kerala, during a KSU-MSF(Muslim Students Federation) show in connection with College union election, Pakistan flag was allegedly raised. It was in Silver College, Perambra that the incident occurred and a case have been registered against 30 who could be identified. KSU is the student’s arm of Indian National Congress.

The flag was presented at the police station. A team of Central Intelligence has also reached the College. A preliminary investigation was conducted on the issue. Meanwhile, the College governing body chairman A K Tharuvayi said that MSF flag was held upside down which made it look like Pakistan’s national flag.

The march happened on Thursday. Tharuvayi said that since Friday was a holiday, the staff managing committee will assemble on Monday and take further steps. Meanwhile, BJP alleged that terrorists have sneaked into College.