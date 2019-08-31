Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan Minister speaks against PM Modi, gets electric shock : Watch Video

Aug 31, 2019, 06:13 am IST
Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid suffered an electric shock during a rally while he was speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue on Friday.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Rashid attacks PM Modi saying, “Hum tumhari Modi niyaton se waqif hain (we are aware of your intentions, Narendra Modi)”.

As he is making the comment against PM Modi, he gets an electric shock.

Rashid, soon after he got the shock, can be heard saying, “Current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera Khayal hai current aa gaya.”

