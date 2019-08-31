Prabhas-Shraddha starrer “SAAHO” enters 125 crore club on opening day

Prabhas much-awaited Saaho hit the screens on Friday. The film has been making the right noise as it was Prabhas’s first film after the Baahubali saga, and the fact that it was made on a staggering budget of Rs 350 crore. Saaho was simultaneously filmed in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Saaho has opened to an overwhelming response and crossed Rs 125 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film has become the biggest opener of 2019.

The massive success of Prabhas’ last release Baahubali 2, ensemble cast of talented actors from across the country and rich production values featured in its promos have generated a lot of curiosity about Saaho. The huge hype surrounding it made its global theatrical rights sell for a record breaking price of Rs 290 crore.