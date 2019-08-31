‘Ready for dialogue with India’, Says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan’s External Affairs minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has has expressed his country’s willingness for a ‘conditional dialogue’ with India on Jammu and Kashmir issue. A national daily has reported this quoting a foreign news agency.

Earlier, India’s External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar has also expressed India’s willing to discuss outstanding issues with pakistan bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

The relation between the neighbouring countries become worsened after union government has abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.