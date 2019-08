Sikh girl forcibly converted to Islam returns to her parents

After Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called upon Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take ‘firm and immediate action’ in the case where a Sikh priest’s daughter was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam, Nankana Sahib police arrested eight persons and the girl has been sent to her parents.

Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrSJaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/hpHvD9kkEJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 30, 2019

Earlier, the Chief Minister had also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart at the earliest.

Jagjit Kaur, 19, daughter of Bhagwan Singh who is a ‘granthi’ (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, was converted to Islam at gunpoint and was renamed as Ayesha.