Student seeks leave citing his own death as reason, teacher approves

In a funny and crazy incident, a student has sought half-day leave citing his own death as reason and the teacher approves it. The leave letter has become viral on social media.

The incident took place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on August 20. A class 8 student has wrote a leave application letter to teacher seeking a half-day leave saying that he had died. Interestingly, the principal of the school also approved the leave without even reading it, after which the student went home.

In the letter, the student mentioned that he had died on August 20 at 10 am. The entire incident came to light when his friends found the letter. Later, teachers complained the school administration about the incident.