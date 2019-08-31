Students booked for waving Pakistan flag inside a campus in Kerala

Kerala police have booked around 30 students for waving Pakistan flag inside a college campus in Kerala. Police has booked students of the Silver College in Perambra in Kozhikode district in Kerala for allegedly waiving a flag resembling that of pakistan inside the college campus.

The students has been booked under IPC Sections 143,147,153,149. THe police has started investigation and is in the process to identify the students.

The college management has suspended 7 students in the issue.

The incident took place on Thursday. The students belonging to Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student’s wing of Indian union Muslim League were allegedly waived the Pakistan flag. The students waived the flag at a procession as part of union elections.

But the students claimed that they have waived MSF flag and the misunderstanding aroused because of the large size of the flag.