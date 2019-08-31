Tata launches Harrier dark edition in India : Price and Features

Tata Motors has launched Harrier Dark Edition, with prices starting at Rs 16.76 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). This edition comes soon after Tata Motors announced the launch of dual-tone variants of the Harrier to celebrate 10,000 customers of the model. The Harrier Dark Edition will be available exclusively in the top-end XZ trim.

Exterior highlights of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition include the New Atlas Black paintjob and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. Inside, the model features a Blackstone theme with Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new gunmetal grey chrome pack.