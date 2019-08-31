This Telugu Movie Teaser is Too Hot to Handle. Watch Video

The teaser of a Telugu Movie RDX Love has gone viral on the internet for the intimate scenes it has. The actress Payal Rajput has liberally shown off her skin and is involved in a number of hot scenes. Many of the dialogues shown in the trailer speak about the safety measures one need to take.

“When parents are not at home, we need to control our feelings. If not at least have condoms handy,” is a dialogue that you can hear from the trailer.

Tejas Kancherla is the male lead in the film and is directed by Shankar Bhanu. Censor board has already given this film an A certificate. Check out the teaser here.