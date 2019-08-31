Latest NewsGulf

UAE announces Hijri New Year date,holidays

Aug 31, 2019, 06:48 am IST
The UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources on Friday announced that Saturday, August 31, will be Muharram 1, 1441, the first day of the Hijri New Year.

In a tweet, FAHR declared Saturday a holiday. Regular working hours will resume on Sunday, September 1.

