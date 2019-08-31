UAE announces Hijri New Year date,holidays

The UAE Federal Authority For Government Human Resources on Friday announced that Saturday, August 31, will be Muharram 1, 1441, the first day of the Hijri New Year.
In a tweet, FAHR declared Saturday a holiday. Regular working hours will resume on Sunday, September 1.
??????? ?????? ?????? ???? #?????_???_?????_??????? ?? ??????? ?????????? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ??????? ?? ?????? ??? ????? ?? ????? ?? ???? 1441 ?????? ????? ????? ????? ??? ????? ??????? ??? ????? 31 ????? 2019@wamnews @MSDAR_NEWS @UAE_BARQ
